Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | August 9th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Highs today rise up past 90 degrees, with fairly clear and dry skies. Tomorrow will be warm again, but rain begins to make its way in late in the morning and we could see a chance for sprinkles and thunderstorms for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will then stay in the upper 80s headed into Wednesday and Thursday, but our chances for scattered sprinkles remain fairly constant, with moisture hanging in the air for the remainder of the workweek.

We’ll have a chance for rain throughout the days and nights on Wednesday and Thursday, but a slightly enhanced chance for some afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon right after lunch and then again at night. After some sprinkles throughout the day on Thursday, there is a strong chance for thunderstorms overnight from Thursday night into Friday morning. Then, we’ll continue to see some rain through the day on Friday, with a good chance for afternoon thunderstorms again. We’ll start to dry up heading into the weekend, and temperatures will fall back down to the low 80s.

Today: Our clearest day this week, with sunny and warm skies. High: 92.

Tonight: Clouds pass overhead as we stay dry. Low: 70.

Tuesday: A chance for rain and storms returns, and it’ll be a cloudy day! High: 89.

Wednesday: Rain and storms continue through the day. High: 89.

