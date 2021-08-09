Advertisement

Bridgeport football is ready to battle

The Indians look to build off last year’s Class AAA semifinal playoff appearance
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport football team has been hard at work during the first week of practice, looking to build off last year’s Class AAA semifinal appearance.

This will be the Indians second year classified as Class AAA, and their first with Tyler Phares as headman.

Bridgeport kicks the season off on Aug. 27 against Buckhannon-Upshur.

