Fairmont State football looking “picture perfect” for 2021 season

Falcons gearing up for the season with a new team photo, headshots and the right attitude
fairmont football media day
fairmont football media day(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont State University football team cleaned up nice for today’s media day.

The Falcons were got a new team photo, headshots and bonded together with their young team.

They only return eight guys who have ever played a college football game, most of them are receivers.

Fairmont State is ready to go this season no matter what, they kick off the year at home on Thurs. Sept. 2.

