Flooding brings about change to Fairmont’s Disability Action Center

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the last few months, heavy rainfall has affected many homes, businesses and organizations, including the Disability Action Center in Fairmont.

Executive Director of the Disability Action Center Julie Sole says due to the damages, they had to come up with a solution. After more than 60 years of being a home for many in Marion County, some unexpected adjustments had to be made after the center faced flooding in June.

“It was just one after another, after another, and we immediately felt like relocation was our best option, and it is for the safety of our clients,” said Sole.

The four days worth of flooding in a five-day time span brought waters that almost reached the height of a doorknob and caused between $150,000 and $250,000 worth of damage. Now, the facility has to operate a little differently after half of the building was destroyed.

Sole explained, “The psychological aspect that people don’t think about, sure we’ve closed off the side with the gymnasium, fitness rooms and the therapy rooms, but psychologically there’s only so long that we can cram into one side.”

The center officially has a new building off of Leonard Avenue that they plan to move into. Costing a total of more than $750,000, the community has already stepped in to make sure that the home away from home for many remains… even if it looks a little different.

“It gives our families hope,” said Sole. ‘We’re able to tell them that there is a plan and that we have a future, and we’ll be able to transition right into programming in a new space.”

The new facility is expected to open by November.

