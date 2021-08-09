Advertisement

Published: Aug. 9, 2021
Jimmy Payne, 65 of Webster Springs passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at his home after a short illness. Jimmy was born July 6, 1960 in Webster Springs to the late Arnold and Patricia Payne and was a laborer in the tire factory. He was an avid sports fan, loved NASCAR, UNC Tarheels, and his beloved Mountaineers. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Left behind to cherish his memory are his son Kole Payne of Charlotte, NC; sisters Carol (Gary) Stout and Charlotte Adkins; niece and her family Tracy, Dallas and Hollyn Helmick; nephew Cory Adkins; special friends Donna and Bri of Oakboro, NC; and many extended family and friends who will mourn his passing. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Erika K. Payne and brother John R. “Poke” Payne. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Payne family.

