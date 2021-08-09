Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 9, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!!! I hope you all enjoyed your weekend! There were a few pop-up showers out there this weekend that may have interrupted your pool plans, but they didn’t last too long. While some of us saw those showers, officially Clarksburg airport didn’t report any rain for the entire weekend. That’s the nature of summer weather, the showers may move through one part of our community, but just 10 miles away, keep our neighbors completely dry. So let’s talk about the week. It is going to be a hot one, and likely a stormy one too at times. For many of us today in the lowlands, we easily reached over 90F. At 3 pm, Glenville was actually reporting 95F. That also means that some of our heat indices were well into the upper 90′s. There were also a few showers out there, but today stayed relatively dry. Beginning tomorrow morning, we are in for a stretch of showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday morning, expect showers to begin moving in and staying with us likely through the afternoon. Then early Wednesday we are expecting the arrival of some significant thunderstorms beginning before the sun comes up and staying with us through the day. Those storms will likely have associated strong winds and possible hail as well. Both days, temperatures will be a bit milder than today, just into the high 80′s. The end of the week looks hot again, into the low 90′s with more showers and thunderstorms expected.

Tonight: Slight chance of showers: Low: 70

Tuesday: AM Showers and thunderstorms: High 87

Wednesday: Scattered storms: High 87

Thursday: Morning storms and hot: High 93

