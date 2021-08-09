Advertisement

London’s Tower Bridge stuck open due to technical fault

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — London’s Tower Bridge was stuck with its roadway arms raised Monday afternoon, snarling traffic on both sides of the River Thames.

Images of the 127-year-old drawbridge, one of several spans that connect the northern and southern parts of the British capital, show the two halves of the roadway pointing skyward with vehicles backed up on either side.

The bridge remained stuck at 6 p.m. more than three hours after the problems began.

The iconic bridge opens about 800 times a year for scheduled river traffic that is too large to fit underneath otherwise.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck accident on US-50 in Salem
Semi-truck accident on US-50 in Salem
New event in memory of late actor, Ted Cassidy.
Philippi holds first Lurch Fest in memory of Ted Cassidy
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press briefing Friday to discuss the state's efforts in response to...
Delta variant now reported in 32 W.Va. counties
local events week 15
North Central Weekly View: Local events with more to take away
Camping World open for business in Fairmont
Camping World open for business in Fairmont

Latest News

A technical fault leaves London's Tower Bridge stuck open.
London's Tower Bridge stuck open
FILE – Time’s Up leader Roberta Kaplan has stepped down over her work advising New York Gov....
Time’s Up leader resigns after criticism about Cuomo ties
FILE - In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer...
Pentagon to require COVID vaccine for all troops by Sept. 15
Norwegian says the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron...
Judge: Norwegian cruises can require proof of vaccination