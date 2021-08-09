Man allegedly pulls gun on Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy, charged with wanton endangerment

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A McDowell County man has been charged after reportedly pulling a gun on a Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy during a traffic stop.

On Aug. 6, a Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Adam Michael Rhodes for allegedly driving all over the roadway and failing to stay in the lane. The deputy says he smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. Rhodes also had blood shot and watery eyes, slurred speech, and appeared to be disoriented searching for his items in the glove box, according to the criminal complaint.

Rhodes then allegedly reached under his seat and pulled out a tan Taurus 9mm handgun and pointed it toward the deputy. The deputy pulled his weapon and held Rhodes at gunpoint, the complaint reads. The deputy says Rhodes eventually put his gun on the dash and put his hands up.

Rhodes reportedly showed impairment during a standardized field sobriety test. He also had a .245 blood alcohol content (BAC), according to the complaint.

While being placed under arrest, Rhodes allegedly attempted to pull the deputy into oncoming traffic, but the deputy was able to take Rhodes to the ground. Rhodes was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody.

Rhodes, 27, has been charged with wanton endangerment.

