Advertisement

Marion County parent creates petition arguing against school mask mandate

Marion County parent creates petition against school mask mandate
Marion County parent creates petition against school mask mandate(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A parent within the Marion County School District created a petition stating that there should not be a mask mandate for Marion County Schools.

The petition titled Mask Choice for Marion County Schools argues that “masks can hinder students’ emerging communication skills and can cause anxiety.”

The petition reads:

“There should not be a mask mandate for the students of Marion County schools in WV. The masks can hinder students’ emerging communication skills and can cause anxiety in students because of their inability to be understood (among other reasons) causing emotional trauma and a hinderance to their in-class learning. Sanitation efforts (cleaning rooms, not sharing supplies, new water fountain systems) have been successful. Marion County students, parents, teachers and staff should be trusted to make the correct CHOICE for their family and should NOT be mandated to wear masks in the classroom.”

The Marion County Board of Education will discuss COVID-19 guidelines in schools with the Marion County Health Department on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New event in memory of late actor, Ted Cassidy.
Philippi holds first Lurch Fest in memory of Ted Cassidy
Semi-truck accident on US-50 in Salem
Semi-truck accident on US-50 in Salem
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press briefing Friday to discuss the state's efforts in response to...
Delta variant now reported in 32 W.Va. counties
local events week 15
North Central Weekly View: Local events with more to take away
Camping World open for business in Fairmont
Camping World open for business in Fairmont

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
WV DHHR: Active COVID-19 cases reach 4,000 for first time in three months
Public hearings set for West Virginia Suddenlink customers
Public hearings set for West Virginia Suddenlink customers
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 9 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 9 2021 6 AM
Semi-truck accident on US-50 in Salem
Semi-truck accident on US-50 in Salem