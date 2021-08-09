Marion County parent creates petition arguing against school mask mandate

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A parent within the Marion County School District created a petition stating that there should not be a mask mandate for Marion County Schools.

The petition titled Mask Choice for Marion County Schools argues that “masks can hinder students’ emerging communication skills and can cause anxiety.”

The petition reads:

“There should not be a mask mandate for the students of Marion County schools in WV. The masks can hinder students’ emerging communication skills and can cause anxiety in students because of their inability to be understood (among other reasons) causing emotional trauma and a hinderance to their in-class learning. Sanitation efforts (cleaning rooms, not sharing supplies, new water fountain systems) have been successful. Marion County students, parents, teachers and staff should be trusted to make the correct CHOICE for their family and should NOT be mandated to wear masks in the classroom.”

The Marion County Board of Education will discuss COVID-19 guidelines in schools with the Marion County Health Department on Tuesday.

