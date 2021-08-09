Advertisement

Public hearings set for West Virginia Suddenlink customers

Public hearings set for West Virginia Suddenlink customers
Public hearings set for West Virginia Suddenlink customers
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three public comment hearings are scheduled for West Virginia customers of internet and cable company Suddenlink Communications, the Public Service Commission said.

The commission is investigating customer service complaints about Suddenlink. The hearings will be at 5 p.m. Aug. 23 in Beckley and 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 24 in Charleston.

Anyone who prefers not to participate in a public hearing may send a letter to the commission at 201 Brooks St., Charleston, WV 25301. Comments may also be submitted on the commission’s website.

People attending the hearings will be required to wear a mask, the agency said.

Documents filed in this case and other information are available at the commission website by referencing Case No. 21-0515-CTV-SC-GI.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New event in memory of late actor, Ted Cassidy.
Philippi holds first Lurch Fest in memory of Ted Cassidy
Traffic accident background (MGN)
Semi-truck accident on US-50 in Salem
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press briefing Friday to discuss the state's efforts in response to...
Delta variant now reported in 32 W.Va. counties
local events week 15
North Central Weekly View: Local events with more to take away
Camping World open for business in Fairmont
Camping World open for business in Fairmont

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 9 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 9 2021 6 AM
Semi-truck accident on US-50 in Salem
Semi-truck accident on US-50 in Salem
Fairmont State Day of Action with United Way.
Fairmont State University holds their Day of Action event
local events week 15
North Central Weekly View: Local events with more to take away