RCB looking to get back to where they were last season

Eagles would have played in 2020 Class AA Title Game
RCB Football preview
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robert C. Byrd Football team is looking to finish what they started last season.

The team was 9-2 last year, with their season ending before the Class AA Title game due to Covid-19.

The Flying Eagles represent a mixture of experienced and younger guys, including Bridgeport transfer Wyatt Minor, Jeremiah King, Aidan Miller and Trace Wagner.

RCB will kick their 2021 season off away at Keyser on Aug. 27.

