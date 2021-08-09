Advertisement

This week’s best in NCWV sports (8/1-8/8)

The first week of August did not disappoint for the area’s greatest pros, woahs and throws
best of 8/2-8/8
best of 8/2-8/8(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Each and every week NCWV brings greatest in all sports at all levels.

Monday - WVU’s 2022 recruiting class was named to the Sports Illustrated All-American Top 25 rankings.

Tuesday - The start of the fall sports season continued... West Virginia football is BACK!

Wednesday - The WVU women’s soccer team heads into the season turning some heads... being named to two preseason polls and two players on the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Soccer Team.

Thursday - Post 2 wins over Owensboro, KY, a feat that assisted them in landing in the Great Lakes Regional Championship game.

Saturday - WVU football hosted their 2021 Fan Day, where Mountaineer fans were able to get autographs, photos and watch the team practice.

