Thousands of vaccines wasted; health officials urge vaccinations

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses have gone unused in the state of West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia DHHR dashboard, there are 778,452 fully vaccinated individuals.

West Virginia has received and allocated 1,746,950 doses.

At this point, 1,611,079 doses have been administered.

Doses become unusable when a vial is broken in transport or incorrectly stored.

“Out of a J&J vial, we get about five vaccines. We usually get in six in a Pfizer, and then there are 10 doses in the Moderna,” said Kathleen Napier, the director of nursing at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

“When we’re getting out to some of the homebound patients. Once you reconstitute that vial, you only have so long to get that into an arm. We know driving around West Virginia that patient that is homebound might be a couple of hours away before there is some else who is ready for the vaccine so it presented some challenges,” said Jim Kaufman, president and CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department also saw a decline in the number of vaccines administered during the summer. Early on, they averaged about 800 doses a day, and now they’re roughly about 50 doses per day.

“We want everyone to get vaccinated. Those children under the age of 12 years old who haven’t had the opportunity to get vaccinated and they’re getting ready to head back to school, it’s important for all of the adults that are around those children to be vaccinated,” Napier said.

She encourages everyone to get vaccinated, as the health department has ample supply.

