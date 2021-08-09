Advertisement

Volunteers, blood donors needed for disaster relief

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The American Red Cross is not only facing a severe blood shortage but is in need of volunteers.

Officials with the Red Cross say this time of year is where the organization needs new volunteers to help out with natural disasters. Right now, shelter volunteers, health professionals, and responders along with blood donors are all needed to help when a disaster strikes around the country or right here in West Virginia.

“We need to be able to deploy volunteers to those areas of the country but also be prepared to respond to local disasters, “ said “At the smallest level are home fire but also of course here in WV were prone to flooding.”

To become a volunteer, you can visit redcross.org.

