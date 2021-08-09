West Virginia National Guard helps distribute water to Clarksburg residents affected by lead
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board has enlisted the help of the West Virginia National Guard as it continues to deal with elevated lead levels in some household’s water.
The President of the water board Jason Myers says the national guard is helping water board staff distribute bottled water to customers who could potentially have lead in their service lines.
