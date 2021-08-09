Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Aug. 9

John Halterman: Are you a baby boomer with several old life insurance policies and wonder, ‘Do I really need those anymore?’ Well, I gotta tell you. The very first step is let’s do an evaluation. And what I mean about that is number one, let’s sit down and figure out what’s the purpose of these plans. You know, at one time in your life, it may have been to replace income or it may have been to pay off a debt. But that doesn’t mean that it no longer has a purpose. Now it may be to help supplement your retirement or even fund your grandchildren’s education. The second thing is, let’s look at adequacy. You know, what we gotta determine is, do you have an adequate amount. You know the one thing I tell everybody is, I don’t ever want you to be uninsured, but at the same time I never want you to have a penny more of insurance than what you need. And then the third thing is, do you have the appropriate type of product? Because, again, that’s going to change. Maybe at one time you needed term insurance. Maybe now you need permanent insurance. But here’s the one thing that’s not going to change. We’re here for you. We’ll be glad to help. So, for more answers, call or visit our website today.

