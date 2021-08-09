WV DHHR: Active COVID-19 cases reach 4,000 for first time in three months

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 4,010 currently active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

In the past 24 hours, the state reported 1,037 new cases and seven additional deaths, according to the DHHR.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Fayette County, a 64-year old female from Putnam County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Mingo County, a 71-year old male from Marshall County, and a 63-year old male from Nicholas County.

“Today’s news of additional losses is a heartbreaking reminder of the threat this virus presents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians believe in taking care of each other, and we must strive to keep the health of others in mind. Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today.”

This brings the total number of cases to 170,199 and 2,972 total deaths.

As of Monday, 60.1 percent of West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 49.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,571), Berkeley (13,306), Boone (2,239), Braxton (1,075), Brooke (2,291), Cabell (9,329), Calhoun (411), Clay (555), Doddridge (658), Fayette (3,749), Gilmer (920), Grant (1,337), Greenbrier (2,956), Hampshire (1,956), Hancock (2,905), Hardy (1,605), Harrison (6,454), Jackson (2,350), Jefferson (4,924), Kanawha (15,918), Lewis (1,434), Lincoln (1,634), Logan (3,411), Marion (4,851), Marshall (3,728), Mason (2,200), McDowell (1,711), Mercer (5,383), Mineral (3,026), Mingo (2,853), Monongalia (9,613), Monroe (1,262), Morgan (1,306), Nicholas (1,989), Ohio (4,462), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (980), Pocahontas (702), Preston (2,998), Putnam (5,579), Raleigh (7,365), Randolph (2,959), Ritchie (784), Roane (695), Summers (878), Taylor (1,361), Tucker (563), Tyler (786), Upshur (2,132), Wayne (3,358), Webster (627), Wetzel (1,480), Wirt (479), Wood (8,205), Wyoming (2,171).

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

