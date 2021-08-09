WVU football building confidence to excel this season
Jarret Doege, Doug Nester among Mountaineers ready to go for 2021 season
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia football is working harder than ever with their first game of the season being less than a month away.
Jarret Doege and Doug Nester both expressed how building confidence in themselves and the team as a whole will help them excel on the field this fall.
The Mountaineers open their season at Maryland on Sept. 4.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.