Alice M. McGinnis Martin, 89, of Clarksburg, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, in Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Canton, OH on December 21, 1931, a daughter of the late Raymond H. McGinnis and Minnie A. (Tipton) McGinnis. On September 9, 1951, she married Jules F. Martin, who preceded her in death on January 23, 2018.

Surviving are two sons, Jules F. “Fritz” Martin, II; Raymond Martin; a daughter, Fredda Martin, all of Clarksburg; a granddaughter, Shannon Skinner of Philippi; a grandson, Kevin Greynolds; and three great-grandchildren, Amber N. Abbott, Alivia Abbott and Tre Abbott. She was also preceded in death by a son, Robert A. Martin; a granddaughter, Kimberly L. Martin; three brothers, George and Eugene Handy; Raymond C. McGinnis; and an infant sister, Wanda Mae McGinnis.

Susie had attended Hammond United Methodist Church and S. Chestnut Methodist Church. She enjoyed collecting teapots, crocheting, and doing jigsaw puzzles which she would frame when she was done. She loved watching sports on TV, and was a Steelers, Pirates, Mountaineer and Buckeye fan. She had previously worked at Farm Fresh Market; Home Industry Bakery, and retired from Peoples News.

Condolences to the Martin Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com.

Alice requested that she be cremated and no services will be held.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.