Allan Cather Morgan, age 91, passed away November 14, 2019 at the Golden Living Center in Merriville, IND. He was born in Grafton, WV December 16, 1927 to Wm. E. Morgan and Hazel Marie (Cather) Morgan. His grandparents were Franklin Benjamin Cather and Margaret (Love) Cather of Pearl Street Grafton. And Wm. Morgan of Taylor County (No further information of the Morgans). He had not heard from any of them in over 19 years according to our last Sunday call…. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Robert F. Morgan who was hit by a car on exiting a street car in Grafton at a fairly young age. He was living in a Senior Retirement Apt. in East Chicago, IN for several years. He was found on the floor of his apartment by a friend when she went to take him something she had prepared for him. He only lived a few days. Not sure of the cause. He had lived in several cities in WV as he grew up. His father was with WV Transportation Assigner. He was a long haul truck driver for many years from coast to coast. He had worked at Blaw Knox in Martins Ferry, OH at one time. Allan served in the US Navy after training at Great Lakes Training Center in IL. He was assigned to the 2nd USS Vincennes. All ready to sail out in a better equipped ship and the Commander called them all together and told them the World War II was over! He moved to Hammond, IN and started his own business of distributing supplies to vending machines where he met and married Eleanor Burris. They were not married very long and did not have the same interests. He was an avid bowler and went lots of places to bowl with the pro bowlers and had many bowling friends. When they divorced he gave her the house, sold his business and moved to an apartment in Hammond, IN. His mother became ill and died in Grafton and he moved back to Grafton to care for his father until he died. He then went back to Hammond and moved into an apartment complex and took over as manager for the lady who owned them for several years. The lady died and her son took over the apartments and that is when Allan moved to the senior government owned apartments. He would walk or ride his bike to bowling lanes two miles away. He did outside maintenance for them to get free bowling until he was in his 90′s. He had many bowling friends, but he had outlived all of the local ones. I am Patricia Barker White-Moore and the only living relative on his mother’s side of the family and we talked every Sunday since he had lived in the Hammond Apartments. I had talked to him the Sunday before he was found immobilized. A graveside service will be conducted at the Bluemont Cemetery in Grafton on Saturday, August 14, 2021at 1:00 p.m. Military graveside honors will be accorded by the Taylor County Honor Guard and the US Navy Honor Guard. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.