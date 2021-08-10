Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | August 10th, 2021

Warm with a chance of morning sprinkles!
7 Day
7 Day(WDTV)
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be warm again, but rain begins to make its way in between 8 and 9 in the morning and we could see a chance for sprinkles and thunderstorms for the remainder of the day. However, it does look like we clear up around 3 p.m., and we’ll mostly just be cloudy from there until Wednesday morning. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s headed into Wednesday and Thursday, but our chances for scattered sprinkles remain fairly constant, with moisture hanging in the air for the remainder of the workweek.

We’ll have a chance for rain throughout the days and nights on Wednesday and Thursday, but a slightly enhanced chance for some afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon right after lunch and then again at night. After some sprinkles throughout the day on Thursday, there is a strong chance for thunderstorms overnight from Thursday night into Friday morning. Then, we’ll continue to see some rain through the day on Friday, with a good chance for afternoon thunderstorms again. We’ll start to dry up heading into the weekend, and temperatures will fall back down to the low 80s.

Today: Morning rain followed by afternoon clearing. High: 89.

Tonight: Clouds pass overhead as we stay mostly dry. Low: 72.

Wednesday: Rain and storms in the morning, with a cloudy afternoon. High: 88.

Thursday: Rain and storms continue through the day. High: 94.

