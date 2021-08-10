David Roger Frush, 76, of Lost Creek, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, at his residence.

He was born in Clarksburg on March 5, 1945, the son of the late Harlon Harold and Emmajean Carder Frush.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathryn Ann (Comer) Frush. Also surviving are two sons, David C. Frush and his wife Marliesa of Monee, IL; and their children Cody, Morgan, Jasmine, and Logan; and Sean S. Frush and his wife Katie of Apex, NC, and their daughter Sara. Two brothers, Harold W. Frush of Winthrop Harbor, IL; and Timothy F. Frush of Elizabethtown, NC, and several nieces and nephews complete his family.

David spent most of his life in Lost Creek, and served his state as a radiological technician for the WV State Health Department running tuberculosis screening clinics in 17 counties for 38 years.

Condolences to the Frush Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in David’s memory to the American Lung Association, at www.lung.org or American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters, PO Box 756, Osceola WI 54020-0756

David was cremated and a gathering of family and friends to commemorate his life will be held at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 12 Noon – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

