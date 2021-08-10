Donald G. Ford, age 71 of Victory Avenue, Grafton, WV passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 9, 2021 at 12:05 a.m. at the Stonerise Healthcare Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born August 3, 1950 in Grafton, WV a son of the late Donald Floyd and Barbara Ann (Withers) Ford. He is survived by his daughter, Brittney Donn Ford and fiance’ Branden A. Bennett and his son, Donald G. “Bub” Ford II and fiancée Angeleia Mayle, all of Grafton; two step-children, Laura D. Ice (Jeff), and Joseph Jenkins of TN; grandchildren, Taylor Spicer (Tyler), Dylan Ice, Joshua Ford, Paul Pyles IV, Hayden Ford, Trey Ford, Dominic Ford, Ava West, Lilly Ford, and Sunny Ford; one sister, Linda A. Edwards and one brother, Robert “Kevin” Ford; former wife, Deborah S. (Poling) Ford caregiver, and companion; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Donnie graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1968, attended Fairmont State College, and then graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. He owned and operated the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton from 42 years, from 1979 until the the present. He was a member of the NFDA, WVFDA, the Lions Club, a member of the Masonic Lodge #15 A.F.&A.M. and also a member of the Taylor County Shrine Club. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Grafton. He loved his children and grandchildren more than anything and also doing crossword puzzles in the newspapers, and enjoyed golf in all of its forms including volunteering at the Doral Open in Miami for years. He also loved people, had many friends, and was a social butterfly as Brittney called him. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Thursday, August 12th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Friday, August 13th from 2:00 -8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 with Pastor Michel Boyer officiating. Interment will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery. Masonic services will be conducted at the cemetery by Grafton Lodge #15 A.F. & A.M. Online Condolences www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

