Elmon Gene Hall, 85 of Webster Springs passed away at home after a long illness. He was born August 7, 1936 in Webster Springs to the late Emory and Nettie Perkins Hall and was a lifelong resident of Webster County. He was owner and operator of Hall Line Construction and United Cable Corporation of Craigsville.

Elmon enjoyed hunting, fishing, and digging ginseng; loved watching westerns and Andy Griffith; and enjoyed getting outdoors especially along the Elk River. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Martha Catherine Hanna Hall; son Dale Hall; grandson Nathan “Smitty” Smith; brothers Porter, Elzie, Hinton, and Hansford Hall; and sister Genevieve Hall.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Mickey Hall, Robin (David) Hacker, Penny Varnjui, Sherri (Darren) Cool, Melody O’Malley, Ollie Hall, Kerry (Tony) Hamrick, Scott Tanner, and Kenny McCourt; grandchildren George Anthony and Angelica Varnjui, Drew Lowther, Paige and Sydney Hacker, Jeremy Hall, Jennifer Miller, Shanna and Dean O’Malley, Blake and Caitlin Lambert, Lexie Meyer, Tessa and Darcy Hamrick, Lilly Tanner, Shane Clutter, and Makayla and Calib Cool; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends who will mourn his passing.

Funeral Services to celebrate Elmon’s life will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Interment will follow in Columbus McCourt Cemetery, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home.

