Fire at West Virginia Wesleyan College Mainetence Building

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are cleaning up after a fire broke out at the West Virginia Wesleyan College Maintenance building. According to 911 officials, four fire departments responded to the fire because the physical plant has explosive chemicals inside the building.

First responders had to keep crowds at a safe distance. According to a university employee, no one was inside the building at the time of a fire. The cause of the fire is unknown as of right now.

Stick with 5 News as we continue to update you as the story develops.

