Fire at West Virginia Wesleyan College Mainetence Building

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are cleaning up after a fire broke out at the West Virginia Wesleyan College Maintenance building. According to 911 officials, four fire departments responded to the fire because the physical plant has explosive chemicals inside the building.

First responders had to keep crowds at a safe distance. According to a university employee, no one was inside the building at the time of a fire. The cause of the fire is unknown as of right now.

