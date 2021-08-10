Advertisement

Gerald B. “Jerry” Hall

Published: Aug. 10, 2021
Gerald B. “Jerry” Hall, 84 of Diana WV passed away due to health complications on August 9, 2021.  He was born January 27, 1937 in Curtin WV and was the son of the late Hayward W. Hall and Edith Knicely Hall. In additional to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Retha McCoy Hall. Left to cherish his memory are his sons Kirt Walt Hall and wife Sheila, Kent Allen Hall; Kella Ann Hobbs and husband John Hobbs, Kip Ray Hall, and Kyle Blaine Hall and wife Pam.  Grandsons Chad Hall and wife Bethany, Thomas Hobbs and wife Rebecca, Briar Hall and Samuel Hall.  Granddaughters Sherry Hall, Jamie Hines, Stacey Byus and husband Chris Byus, Megan Towers and husband Donald Towers, and granddaughter Sara Hall.  Sister Doris Ann Nocida; brother Mark A. Hall and wife Linda.  Several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many other extended family and friends who will mourn his passing. Jerry was a Baptist by faith and a former pastor of the Holly River Baptist Church.  He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. Jerry was a graduate of WSHS and went on to become a Registered Professional Highway Engineer and a Registered Professional Surveyor while employed for the WVDOH.  Jerry started working in construction on the building of the Dulles International Airport and from there to Staten Island, NY, working on the Verazzano-Narrows Bridge connecting Staten Island to New York City.   While working and raising a family, Jerry enjoyed playing baseball for the Diana and Hacker Valley Baseballs teams of the Mountain State League.  Jerry spent the bulk of his career employed by the WVDOH of over 37 years in which he concluded his career as a Regional Construction Engineer.   Services to celebrate Jerry’s life will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with his son Rev. Kyle Hall officiating.  Interment will follow at WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.  Friends may join the family for visitation Thursday evening from 6:30 to 9:00 pm at the Funeral Home.   Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hall family.

