Hundred High School is suiting up for a comeback year

Hornet’s believe this could be the year to make school history
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hundred football team may not have the most impressive record in the area, but with this year’s dedicated team that could all change.

The Hornets return last year’s starting quarterback Everett Johnson and will look to Zach Wise to make some big plays at running back.

This team is showing much more promise than in year’s past, giving the Hornet’s hope to turn around last year’s 0-8 record.

Hundred will open their season away at Montcalm on Aug. 27.

