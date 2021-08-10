Judge refuses bond for man accused of Grafton murder

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Grafton resident has been ordered to remain in jail with no bond.

Joshua Price was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 26-year-old Tyler Poston in June. On Tuesday, the magistrate judge found probable cause during Price’s preliminary hearing. During the hearing, Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin gave testimony regarding bullet casing evidence he collected at the scene and at Price’s home.

The sheriff also stated that they are still waiting on the autopsy report.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.