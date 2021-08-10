Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 10, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! Our cloudy and showery morning, cleared up and turned into a beautiful day! I hope you enjoyed the afternoon because the weather coming up in the next couple of days is going to be hot and stormy. For the rest of the day, today expect to see mostly clear skies and temperatures topping the high 80′s. Overnight those lows won’t be too low, only down into the lower 70′s for many of us. Also, tomorrow get for a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The first set of active weather will start early in the morning with most of it being showers and likely dissipating around noon. Then our next set of stronger thunderstorms are expected to come in from the north tomorrow evening and last through late evening. With those isolated, severe and strong storms expect to see some locally damaging winds. For the rest of the week, the chance for showers and thunderstorms with Thursday’s and Friday’s temperatures well above average and a dangerous heat index is expected as well. As we begin the weekend, a cold front is expected to move through. It is not expected to clear us out in terms of showers and storms, but it is expected to drop our temperatures back below average.

Tonight: Showers developing late overnight: Low: 72

Wednesday: AM showers then PM thunderstorms: High 88

Thursday: AM storms and very hot: High 95

Friday: PM storms and hot: High 94

