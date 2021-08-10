Lewis County man charged with arson to his own home

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - WV State Fire Marshal’s Office (WVSFMO) investigators have charged a man with arson, alleging he set a bed on fire inside the Lewis County residence he shared with his girlfriend.

Bradley Jason Young, 45, allegedly started the fire in the afternoon of Aug. 8 in Weston. Young’s girlfriend later returned to the residence after being out and discovered smoke coming from the mobile home. Young is believed to be the only person in the residence at the time of the fire. Passersby pulled him from the home. He refused medical treatment.

WVSFMO investigators ruled out any other causes, including electrical, and determined that the fire was incendiary in nature and originated on a bed inside the residence. The fire was contained to a small area in the bedroom.

Young was arrested at the scene by the W.Va. State Police. The WVSFMO later charged him with first-degree arson. He is being held without bond at the Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.