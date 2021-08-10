Morgantown/Kingwood NAACP host a chat about West Virginia redistricting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia prepared for their redistricting. The NAACP Morgantown/Kingwood NAACP held a Facebook live with Monongalia County Delegate John Williams and Senator Mike Caputo who were both members of the redistricting committee.

Like the federal governemt every ten years the state of West Virginia performed redistricting based off the most recent census data.

Caputo shared it was important for residents to know what redistricting was.

“Most people don’t have a clue of what it means and how it affects them,” he said.

Williams summarized redistricting as a process that was created to form equal representation for each district based off of the area’s population.

Williams added something that specifically affected Monongalia County was a bill that passed in 2018 that mandated single-member districts.

“That eliminated multi-member districts. Which if you live in Monongalia County, you have no doubt become accustomed to. This is a particularly important redistricting for our area,” he said.

This meant the number of delegates would no longer be based on the area’s population.

A meeting regarding redistricting was to be held August, 11 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.