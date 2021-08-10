Advertisement

Newborn baby found in dresser drawer in Chicago alley

The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told...
The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told multiple news organizations.(Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Chicago police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in an alley, WLS-TV reported.

According to multiple news organizations, the baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side Tuesday morning.

“I put my finger on the little foot, too just to see he was moving,” the woman, who asked not to be named, told WMAQ-TV.

The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck accident on US-50 in Salem
Semi-truck accident on US-50 in Salem
FILE
Body found in river in Randolph County identified
Marion County parent creates petition against school mask mandate
Marion County parent creates petition arguing against school mask mandate
Gov. Justice | “This Delta variant is everywhere”
Adam Michael Rhodes
Man allegedly pulls gun on Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy, charged with wanton endangerment

Latest News

Janice Perez, a clinical technician, is tested for COVID-19, after a colleague at her office...
Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID
Lewis County man charged with arson to his own home
Lewis County man charged with arson to his own home
California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states.
Nearly 900 buildings destroyed by massive California fire
Morgantown sandwich shop owner charged in Capitol riot assault can be released on bond
Morgantown sandwich shop owner charged in Capitol riot assault can be released on bond