Roberta J. Skidmore

By Master Control
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Roberta J. Skidmore, 66, of Bridgeport and Fairmont, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Clarksburg on September 23, 1954, a daughter of the late Robert Blaine Skidmore, Sr. and Norma Jean (Hinkle) Skidmore.

She is survived by her husband, John W. McIntire. Also surviving are her son, Christopher Skidmore and his wife Katie of Fairmont; three grandchildren, Anthony, Grayson and Elsie; a brother, Blaine Skidmore, Bluefield; her Aunt Margaret Hundley of Bridgeport and her Uncle Charles Thomas Skidmore of Bluefield.

Roberta graduated from Bridgeport High School and had worked in the business office starting at C & P Telephone and retiring from Verizon. She had attended Bridgeport Baptist Church. She used to play softball, loved bowling and the Cincinnati Reds. Her grandkids were her world.

Condolences to the Skidmore/McIntire Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, with Pastor Jim Zinn presiding.

Interment will follow in West Virginia National Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.

