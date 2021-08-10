Ronald Leon Huffman, 83, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Tygart Center in Fairmont, WV. He was born in Thornton, WV, on March 12, 1938, a son of the late Freda Geraldine Huffman. Mr. Huffman was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Jean Huffman. Mr. Huffman is survived by his daughters, Laura J. Davis and husband David of Clarksburg, Leslie C. Crumit and husband Mike of Clarksburg, Kelly L. Whaley and husband Ronald of Stonewood, and Erika B. Cecil and husband James of Bridgeport. He was grandfather to eight grandchildren, Hannah Davis, Jacob Crumit, Craig Wright, Ronald Frazier and wife Hannah, John Whaley, Quinten Cecil and wife Alexa, Isabella Cecil and Mariah Cecil; and two great grandchildren, Wolfgang Frazier and Willow Frazier. Also surviving are his siblings, Charlotte Spath and husband Robert of Weirton, WV, and Phyllis Huffman-Lambert of Reading, PA. Ronald was a graduate of Fellowsville High School in Preston County, and a veteran in the U.S. Army. He retired from Anchor-Hocking Glass Factory with over 30 years of service. He loved music and playing the guitar. He was a lover of nature and liked attending car races. In the late 50′s, he performed on local stations with his band members. In later years, he enjoyed meeting with his friends and sisters-in-law, Judy Grove and Nancy Lewis, for coffee at McDonalds. He was a member of the Old Time Baptist Church in Broad Oaks where he served as a Deacon. Above all, he was a loving father. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Leonard Ludwick presiding. The interment will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

