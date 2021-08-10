Shirley Jean Kraus, 79, of Weston, and previously of Hartville, OH, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.

Shirley was born in Canton, OH, on January 28, 1942, a daughter of the late John Edwin Fites and Laura Alice Wentworth Fites. On April 11, 1971, Shirley married the love of her life, Thomas Stephen Kraus. Together they shared over 39 wonderful years of marriage and the joys of raising their two daughters. Shirley and Thomas have now been reunited to share eternity.

Forever cherishing their memories of Shirley are two daughters: Larina D. Kraus of Weston, and Mary J. Symons and husband, John II, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; six grandchildren: Jeffrey M. Kraus and companion, Stephanie D. Heater, Devin A. Kraus, Briana E. Kraus, Gabriel “Gabe” A. Symons, John “Johnny” P. Symons III, and Laura G. Symons; one great-grandchild, Tyler Heater; three siblings: John Edward “Ed” Fites and wife, Margaret, of Suffield, OH, James Ronald “Ron” Fites and wife, Sandy, of Marlboro Township, OH, and Bonnie Sue Harris and husband, Jim, of Uniontown, OH; three sisters-in-law: Ellen Ketron, Mildred “Micki” Snyder and husband, Dale, and Rose “Rosie” Gum all of Weston; and several nieces and nephews.

Shirley graduated from Randolph High School in Ohio in 1960. She spent some time employed at Hartville Basket Company and Monarch Rubber both in Hartville, OH. For most of her career, Shirley cared for her own home and family as well as, babysitting and cleaning for others. Over the years, she attended Atwater Church of the Nazarene in Atwater, OH, and Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Uniontown, OH. She loved attending church and especially the music. Shirley was always humming hymns around the house. She also enjoyed watching “Pete and Repeat”-the hummingbirds on her front porch, dancing, and crafts. More than anything, Shirley treasured every moment with her family. Whether they were canning at 5 a.m. every summer, baking sugar cookies, gathering at her home, or having activity time and creating funny videos with her grandchildren, there was always fun to be had. Shirley was a wonderful cook and when no one was looking, she loved to feed the dogs. She was always there for her family and will watch over them from the sky.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.

