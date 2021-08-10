Advertisement

Testing and vaccines up in Monongalia County as Delta variant cases rise

Testing and vaccines up in Monongalia County as Delta variant cases rise(KKTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - COVID-19 testing conducted by Monongalia County Health Department and West Virginia University more than doubled Friday compared to the week before, rising from 105 on July 30 to 286 on Aug. 6.

At the same time, MCHD Clinical Services reports that individuals seeking COVID-19 vaccines has been steadily rising to about 10 per day, after reporting the previous figure of four to 10 vaccines per day during the last week in July.

Still, noted Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer, individuals need to do more now in order to turn the situation around as the more contagious and infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to rise.

“People have let their guard down,” Dr. Smith said. “They go on vacation and as soon as they get off the plane, they put their mask away. The vast majority cases are of the Delta variant. We know it’s more infectious and can cause more serious illness, particularly in those that are not vaccinated.”

However, breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals are also emerging, although the vaccine generally provides protection against severe symptoms and hospitalizations in those cases.

