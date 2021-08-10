WDTV names Brent BonFleur as new News Director

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WDTV is pleased to announce the arrival of Brent BonFleur as News Director.

Brent was born in Florida, but grew up on the plains of South Dakota and Nebraska. After receiving a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he began his career as weekend producer/reporter for KLKN, Lincoln’s ABC affiliate. During his five years at the station, Brent helped lead the newsroom through Nebraska’s historic flooding in 2019 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as many other major news and weather events.

“I’m excited and honored to be able to lead the tremendous team of journalists at WDTV, as we work each and every day to deliver stories that impact the communities we are privileged to serve,” BonFleur said.

“All of us are excited to welcome Brent to the WDTV family,” said WDTV General Manager Tim Defazio. “Brent brings both a strong work ethic and a background in reporting and producing that will certainly benefit our newsroom. We look forward to his leadership and ask that our viewers welcome his family to North Central West Virginia.”

Brent is moving to West Virginia with his wife Rachael and their three dogs – Ginger, Zeke and Marley.

