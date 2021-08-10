Advertisement

WDTV names Brent BonFleur as new News Director

Brent BonFleur
Brent BonFleur(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WDTV is pleased to announce the arrival of Brent BonFleur as News Director.

Brent was born in Florida, but grew up on the plains of South Dakota and Nebraska.  After receiving a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he began his career as weekend producer/reporter for KLKN, Lincoln’s ABC affiliate.  During his five years at the station, Brent helped lead the newsroom through Nebraska’s historic flooding in 2019 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as many other major news and weather events.

“I’m excited and honored to be able to lead the tremendous team of journalists at WDTV, as we work each and every day to deliver stories that impact the communities we are privileged to serve,” BonFleur said.

“All of us are excited to welcome Brent to the WDTV family,” said WDTV General Manager Tim Defazio.  “Brent brings both a strong work ethic and a background in reporting and producing that will certainly benefit our newsroom.  We look forward to his leadership and ask that our viewers welcome his family to North Central West Virginia.”

Brent is moving to West Virginia with his wife Rachael and their three dogs – Ginger, Zeke and Marley.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck accident on US-50 in Salem
Semi-truck accident on US-50 in Salem
FILE
Body found in river in Randolph County identified
Marion County parent creates petition against school mask mandate
Marion County parent creates petition arguing against school mask mandate
Gov. Justice | “This Delta variant is everywhere”
Adam Michael Rhodes
Man allegedly pulls gun on Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy, charged with wanton endangerment

Latest News

Testing and vaccines up in Monongalia County as Delta variant cases rise
Testing and vaccines up in Monongalia County as Delta variant cases rise
Fire at West Virginia Wesleyan College Maintenance Building
Fire at West Virginia Wesleyan College Maintenance Building
George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was one of two men arrested Sunday in...
Morgantown sandwich shop owner charged in Capitol riot assault can be released on bond
Winners announced in final “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes
Winners announced in final “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes