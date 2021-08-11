18-year-old Harrison County man facing child pornography charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport man has been charged after police say he was in possession of more than 300 images of child pornography.

West Virginia State Police received three cybertips regarding someone using Instagram and Dropbox for possession of child pornography. An investigation revealed the accounts were in Jason Fraley’s name and the accounts came from Fraley’s home address, according to the criminal complaint.

Officials say a search warrant found that Fraley, 18, was in possession of more than 300 images of child pornography.

Fraley has been charged with distribution or exhibition of sexually explicit material involving minors.

