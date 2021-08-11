Advertisement

Accident in Monongalia county sends two individuals to the hospital

Vehicle accident sends two individuals to the hospital
Traffic accident background (MGN)
Traffic accident background (MGN)
By Angela Salvatore
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monongalia County, W.Va (WDTV) - A vehicle accident occurred Tuesday evening around 8 p.m. on Interstate 79 south bound at mile marker 157 in Monongalia County.

According to 911 officials, two individuals were transported from the scene of a truck and trailer accident.

There is currently no word on the condition of the individuals or what caused the accident.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Stick with 5 news for any updates as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Price
Judge refuses bond for man accused of Grafton murder
Winners announced in final “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes
Winners announced in final “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes
Bradley Jason Young
Lewis County man charged with arson to his own home
Fire at West Virginia Wesleyan College Maintenance Building
Fire at West Virginia Wesleyan College Maintenance Building
Semi-truck accident on US-50 in Salem
Semi-truck accident on US-50 in Salem

Latest News

Discussing masks for new school year.
Marion County Board of Education discusses masking at special meeting
Joshua Price
Judge refuses bond for man accused of Grafton murder
Lewis County man charged with arson to his own home
Lewis County man charged with arson to his own home
Morgantown sandwich shop owner charged in Capitol riot assault can be released on bond
Morgantown sandwich shop owner charged in Capitol riot assault can be released on bond