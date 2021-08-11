Accident in Monongalia county sends two individuals to the hospital

Monongalia County, W.Va (WDTV) - A vehicle accident occurred Tuesday evening around 8 p.m. on Interstate 79 south bound at mile marker 157 in Monongalia County.

According to 911 officials, two individuals were transported from the scene of a truck and trailer accident.

There is currently no word on the condition of the individuals or what caused the accident.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the crash.

