Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | August 11th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ll continue to see scattered storms and showers throughout the day, with highs right around 90 degrees. The rain and storms subside in the evening, and we’ll see a clear overnight, with lots of hot weather coming in for the remainder of the week. On Thursday, we will see highs in the low 90s, but it could feel like above 100° because of how humid it will be. We’ll also have showers and storms moving in late Thursday evening and continuing throughout the night and into Friday. The thunderstorms and cloud cover will persist throughout the day on Friday as well, but we will maintain our warm temperatures in the lower 90s.

Even on Saturday, scattered sprinkles will continue to come down, but a new system moves in and temperatures will drop back down to the low 80s for a much more pleasant day, at least in regards to temperatures. We could also see some afternoon storms on Saturday. Sunday has a chance for afternoon rain and storms as well, with temperatures in the low 80s, and this story remains the same for Monday. We’re expecting to start the week in the low 80s with some afternoon rain and storms. Don’t put that umbrella away just yet, and be prepared for some very hot temperatures tomorrow!

Today: Morning rain followed by afternoon clearing and then more nighttime storms. High: 90.

Tonight: Clouds pass overhead as we stay mostly dry. Low: 74.

Thursday: Rain and storms continue through the day, with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. It’ll feel close to 100 degrees! High: 95.

Friday: Scattered rain and storms continue through the day. High: 91.

