Elizabeth Ann Surock, 59, of Bridgeport, went to be with her Mom and Dad in Heaven on Monday, August 9, 2021, after an extended illness due to Vascular Dementia and Supranuclear Palsy. Elizabeth was also known to her family and close friends as Peachy. She was born on December 1, 1961, in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late Robert E. Surock and Dorothy J. Surock. Elizabeth passed away surrounded by her loving siblings, Kimberly R. Pisino of Grafton; and Jo-Ellen “Jodi” Arthur and her husband John, II of Pruntytown; two brothers, Robert E. “Rob” Surock, II and his wife Gina of Clarksburg and Eric B. Surock and his wife Teresa of Mount Clare. She was a special aunt to her nephews and niece, Samuel Pisino, Keith Pisino and his wife Kristy, Travis Pisino and his fiancee Jennifer, all from Grafton; Josh Hedrick and his wife River of Aurora CO; Robert “Cody” Arthur and his wife Shelbie, Heather Arthur and her companion, Jarod Ball and Alexis Knotts and her companion Ricky Moran, all of Grafton. She was also a wonderful great-aunt to Michael Pisino, Owen Ball, Raelynn Moran, Audrey Arthur all from Grafton and Joshua “JJ” Hedrick of Aurora, CO. She is also survived by aunts, uncles and lots of cousins. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents, a special uncle, Everett Fenton; by her special friend Denise White; and her brother-in-law Randall Pisino. Peachy graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1981 and received an Associates Degree in Business from Fairmont State University. She was employed at KFC while in high school and SuperAmerica in Nutter Fort for several years before finding her career job at PhilipMorris Tobacco Company. She lived in Bridgeville, PA for 7 years while working for the company before returning back to Bridgeport where she retired in 2016 as a sales representative after 33 years of service. Elizabeth loved having her family come to her house for the Holidays. She was a very generous person who made sure everyone had a Christmas and birthday gift. She was never seen anywhere without her purple cup filled with Diet Coke and for many years she always had M & Ms at her house. Saturday nights were card night and and she had a famous saying “Whatever is said at the table stays at the table.” She loved to attend the Nestor family reunion. Elizabeth loved going to Bingo especially when it was Longaberger Basket night, and it never failed she would always win one of the biggest baskets! She also like to collect old time bicycles which were displayed thoughout her home and Seiko musical clocks. She would buy one each year and try to set them all simultaneously. Elizabeth was known for buying shoes and at one time had over 300 pairs for which the family would tease her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to Salem Genesis Rehabilitation Center, especially Natasha Wiseman, for taking such great care of Peachy when the family wasn’t there. Condolences to the Surock Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2 – 8 p.m. on Friday, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.

