ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Acting on an anonymous tip, Elkins Police Department (EPD) officers found and seized 15 marijuana plants near Wilson Lane on Wednesday.

After receiving the tip, Corporal C.G. Boatwright, Corporal B.D. Tice, and Patrolmen N.G. Elbon, R.S. Goux, J.L. Rutter and R.A. Summerfield responded to a wooded area south of Wilson Lane. The officers searched the area on foot and discovered a plot where 15 marijuana plants were being grown. Officers also found gardening tools allegedly stored nearby by the grower.

Elkins Police Department seizes 15 marijuana plants (Elkins Police Department)

Officers used the tools to remove the plants and transported them to the EPD station for later transfer to and destruction by the West Virginia State Police. No suspects have been identified at this time.

This is the second large marijuana-cultivation operation disrupted by EPD inside Elkins city limits since 2012.

