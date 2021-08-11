Advertisement

Fairmont Senior gearing up to run it back

Won the 2020 Class AA state championship
Fairmont Senior football
Fairmont Senior football(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - After winning the 2020 state championship, Fairmont Senior wants to do it again.

In a season controlled by COVID-19, the Polar Bears want to play in East-West Stadium surrounded by fans en route to another state title.

Under the leadership of Dominick Stingo and the rest of the senior class, Fairmont Senior is ready to pose a threat.

