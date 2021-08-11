Fairmont State ready to get back on the field for first game since 2019
Relying on small number of older players for leadership
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Falcons haven’t participated in a contest since Nov. 2019, so they want to get back on the field.
They hold essentially two freshman classes since the 2020 and 2021 recruits have both never played snaps for FSU.
Head coach Jason Woodman is relying on the older players he does have to lead the way.
