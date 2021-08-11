Advertisement

Fairmont State ready to get back on the field for first game since 2019

Relying on small number of older players for leadership
Fairmont State football
Fairmont State football(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Falcons haven’t participated in a contest since Nov. 2019, so they want to get back on the field.

They hold essentially two freshman classes since the 2020 and 2021 recruits have both never played snaps for FSU.

Head coach Jason Woodman is relying on the older players he does have to lead the way.

