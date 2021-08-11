Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 11, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! Are you ready for the heat? Tomorrow is shaping up to be a really brutal day out there, especially in the afternoon, but first, let’s start with the rest of today’s forecast. Hot and humid is definitely how I’d describe today. We had some showers and thunderstorms rumbling through this morning and we’ll likely have some more pushing through our area tonight. Some of these storms could be strong to severe storms with the possibility of bringing locally damaging winds and heavy downpours. Expect to see more of these showers and thunderstorms develop during parts of the day through the rest of the week as well. Now let’s break down that heat we’re expecting tomorrow. The National Weather Service has placed much of our area under a Heat Advisory from Thursday at noon through 8 pm. Temperatures are expected to reach well into the mid 90′s for many of us in the lowlands and this combined with the humidity will mean that the heat index values could easily reach over 105F. I will continue to remind you that this is a deadly combination for pets and children left in cars. If you see a child or pet in a car, call 911 immediately and give the details of the location, plate number and vehicle description. We will see temperatures coming down a few degrees on Friday, but it will still be a brutal day out there during the afternoon. As we move into the weekend, we are expecting a weak frontal boundary to move through and that will drop our expected high temperatures down to the lower 80′s. This will be a definitely deserved break from the heat for the rest of the weekend.

Tonight: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then fog developing: Low: 74

Thursday: HEAT ADVISORY from noon - 8 pm: High 95

Friday: Hot and partly cloudy: High 92

Saturday: Scattered storms and milder: High 82

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.