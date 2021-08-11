Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly shooting man with shotgun in Webster County

George Junior King
George Junior King(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man is behind bars after police say he shot a man with a shotgun.

59-year-old George Junior King allegedly shot a man during a dispute at the victim’s residence on Leary Lane. While on scene, officers say the victim had blood coming from his face, chest, and arm.

The victim reportedly told police that King came to his house, they were involved in a dispute, and King shot him with a single shot shotgun, possibly a 12 gauge.

King is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction for delivery of a controlled substance in 1981. King has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and persons prohibited from possessing firearms.

