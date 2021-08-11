Advertisement

Masontown Water Works customers under temporary mandatory conserve water order

pic of water pipe
pic of water pipe((Source: KAIT-TV))
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTON/MONONGALIA COUNTIES, W.Va (WDTV) - Masontown Water Works is experiencing a severe water leak and all customers are under a mandatory conserve water order until further notice, according to Dan Luzier with Masontown Water Works.

Masontown Water Works has customers located in Preston and Monongalia Counties.

Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Price
Judge refuses bond for man accused of Grafton murder
David A. Wilhelm
Police: Woman murdered in Preston County, man arrested
18-year-old Harrison County man facing child pornography charge
Winners announced in final “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes
Winners announced in final “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes
Man fatally injured in Randolph County mining accident

Latest News

Elkins Police Department seizes 15 marijuana plants
Elkins Police Department seizes 15 marijuana plants
Senior Spotlight Scholarship winner: Julia Griffith
Senior Spotlight Scholarship winner: Julia Griffith
Senior Spotlight Scholarship winner: Keemo Summers
Senior Spotlight Scholarship winner: Keemo Summers
Man fatally injured in Randolph County mining accident