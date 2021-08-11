Masontown Water Works customers under temporary mandatory conserve water order

PRESTON/MONONGALIA COUNTIES, W.Va (WDTV) - Masontown Water Works is experiencing a severe water leak and all customers are under a mandatory conserve water order until further notice, according to Dan Luzier with Masontown Water Works.

Masontown Water Works has customers located in Preston and Monongalia Counties.

Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.