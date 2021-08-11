Monongalia County Schools students, staff required to wear masks indoors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - All students K-12, staff, and faculty in Monongalia County Schools will be required to wear masks indoors starting Aug. 19.

Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom tells 5 News the decision came at Tuesday night’s board of education meeting after strong recommendations from the Monongalia County Health Department and CDC.

Masks and face coverings can be removed while outdoors and for participation in outdoor sports.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.