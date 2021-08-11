Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Bruce

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Meet Bruce!

Bruce is a sweet little guy that ended up in animal control with 14 of his siblings. He is approximately 4 years old and is about 8-9 lbs. Bruce has a super sweet personality and gets along well with the other dogs in his foster home.

Bruce is crate trained and doing well with his house training. Bruce has been heart worm Lyme tested negative, neutered, dewormed, flea treated and micro chipped.

His adoption fee is $150 and he is being fostered in Morgantown. If you would like to give Bruce his forever home, you can find our application here: https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application.

