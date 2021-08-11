Reeda Ruth Shreve Watson Francis Arbogast, 74, a resident of Coalton, passed from this life Friday, August 6, 2021, at the home of her sisters, Wanda and Barbara Hamrick of Clarksburg, with whom she had made her home during her recent illness. Reeda was born Thursday, January 9, 1947, in Dailey, a daughter of the late Thurman Doyle Shreve and Margaret Sarah Elizabeth McCauley Shreve. Left to cherish Reeda’s memory is one son, Herman “Dean” Eugene Watson II, and companion, Robin Reel of Dartmoor, one granddaughter, Chelsey Watson Stottlemyer of Clarksburg, five siblings, Mary Clyburn of South Carolina, Robert Shreve and wife, Gertrude, of Beverly, Wanda Hamrick of Mount Clare, Barbara Hamrick and Richard Shreve and wife, Irene, of Beverly, and several nieces and nephews.Besides her parents, Reeda was preceded in death by four siblings, Virginia Craft and husband, Ash, Doyle Shreve and wife, Dorothy, Josephine Bennett and husband, Paul, Franklin Shreve and wife, Evelyn, Jackie Shreve, and two brothers-in-law, James Hamrick, Neil Hamrick Reeda attended the schools of Randolph County, she had her own beauty shop at her residence in Coalton. After her shop closed in 2004, she was a beautician for Lisa’s Beauty shop until her retirement in February 2021. She was a member of the Gospel Light Tabernacle Church in Elkins. The families’ request for cremation was honored. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Reeda Ruth Shreve Watson Francis Arbogast. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

